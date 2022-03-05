Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of CBD opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 26.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 83.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 200.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the second quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

