Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.
Shares of CBD opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (Get Rating)
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
