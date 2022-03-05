Comparing AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) and Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) and Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get AgileThought alerts:

AgileThought has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharma-Bio Serv has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AgileThought and Pharma-Bio Serv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A Pharma-Bio Serv $20.11 million 0.96 -$2.09 million $0.13 6.31

AgileThought has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pharma-Bio Serv.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.5% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Pharma-Bio Serv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AgileThought and Pharma-Bio Serv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought N/A -45.95% -8.87% Pharma-Bio Serv -10.39% -9.76% -7.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AgileThought and Pharma-Bio Serv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pharma-Bio Serv 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Pharma-Bio Serv beats AgileThought on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgileThought (Get Rating)

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

About Pharma-Bio Serv (Get Rating)

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; Europe Technical Compliance Consulting. The company was founded in February, 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.