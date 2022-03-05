Comparing Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Geely Automobile has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Geely Automobile and Ideanomics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geely Automobile $13.35 billion 1.24 $5.92 million N/A N/A Ideanomics $26.76 million 16.79 -$98.22 million ($0.34) -2.65

Geely Automobile has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics.

Profitability

This table compares Geely Automobile and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geely Automobile N/A N/A N/A Ideanomics -108.04% -19.80% -16.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Geely Automobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ideanomics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Geely Automobile and Ideanomics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geely Automobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Ideanomics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ideanomics has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 453.96%. Given Ideanomics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Geely Automobile.

Summary

Geely Automobile beats Ideanomics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geely Automobile (Get Rating)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services. It primarily offers sedans, wagons, sport utility cars, and electric vehicles. The company also provides vehicles design, technology consulting, general logistics, packing, and storage services; researches and develops technology; and manufactures and sells vehicle engines. It operates in Malaysia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Sweden, the Philippines, Central and South America, Africa, and other countries. The company is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Ideanomics (Get Rating)

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and fintech products. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

