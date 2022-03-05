Comparing Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sono-Tek and Solid Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Solid Power has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.31%. Given Solid Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sono-Tek and Solid Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $14.83 million 4.82 $1.12 million $0.15 30.34 Solid Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 15.04% 11.76% 8.43% Solid Power N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Solid Power on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sono-Tek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

Solid Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solid Power Inc. is a developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power Inc., formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III, is based in LOUISVILLE, Colo.

