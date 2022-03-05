Comparing Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vir Biotechnology and Allogene Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vir Biotechnology 0 3 3 0 2.50 Allogene Therapeutics 0 2 12 0 2.86

Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus price target of $96.17, indicating a potential upside of 314.51%. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $33.54, indicating a potential upside of 317.15%. Given Allogene Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allogene Therapeutics is more favorable than Vir Biotechnology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Allogene Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vir Biotechnology $76.37 million 40.19 -$298.67 million ($0.87) -26.67 Allogene Therapeutics $38.49 million 29.82 -$257.01 million ($1.89) -4.25

Allogene Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vir Biotechnology. Vir Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allogene Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Allogene Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vir Biotechnology -35.98% -13.73% -9.47% Allogene Therapeutics -667.74% -25.83% -23.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.6% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Vir Biotechnology has a beta of -1.54, indicating that its stock price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Vir Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Visterra, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with Generation Bio., as well as GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies for potential COVID-19 treatment; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Allogene Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells. Its engineered T cells are allogeneic, which are derived from healthy donors for intended use in any patient. The company was founded by Arie S. Belldegrun, David D. Chang, David M. Tanen, and Joshua A. Kazam in November 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

