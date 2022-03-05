Conflux Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $21.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,415.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,666.76 or 0.06765759 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.96 or 0.00266301 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.77 or 0.00745325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013619 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00071073 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007617 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.80 or 0.00410503 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.13 or 0.00299700 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.