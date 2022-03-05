CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.00.

CNMD stock opened at $142.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.92 and a 200-day moving average of $137.83. CONMED has a 12-month low of $117.62 and a 12-month high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

In other CONMED news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,322,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,762,318.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CONMED by 6,987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 900.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

