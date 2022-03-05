Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 10.01%.

Consolidated Communications stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. 1,915,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market cap of $513.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.19. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 34.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 173,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNSL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday.

About Consolidated Communications (Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.