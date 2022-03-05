ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CFRX. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.
NASDAQ CFRX opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $129.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.57.
About ContraFect (Get Rating)
ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.
