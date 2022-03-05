Contrasting AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) and Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) and Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AAON and Johnson Controls International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAON 10.99% 16.10% 12.39% Johnson Controls International 6.48% 10.58% 4.74%

This table compares AAON and Johnson Controls International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAON $534.52 million 5.34 $79.01 million $1.08 50.30 Johnson Controls International $23.67 billion 1.87 $1.64 billion $2.20 28.60

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than AAON. Johnson Controls International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AAON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AAON and Johnson Controls International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAON 0 1 0 0 2.00 Johnson Controls International 0 4 11 0 2.73

AAON currently has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.87%. Johnson Controls International has a consensus target price of $79.36, indicating a potential upside of 26.12%. Given AAON’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AAON is more favorable than Johnson Controls International.

Volatility & Risk

AAON has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Controls International has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AAON pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Johnson Controls International pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. AAON pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Johnson Controls International pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Johnson Controls International has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Johnson Controls International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.3% of AAON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of AAON shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats AAON on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc. engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils. The company was founded by Norman H. Asbjornson on August 18, 1987 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential. The company was established in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

