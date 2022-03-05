Contrasting InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) & Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC)

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get InMode alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for InMode and Tivic Health Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

InMode presently has a consensus target price of $87.67, indicating a potential upside of 127.82%. Given InMode’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe InMode is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InMode and Tivic Health Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $357.57 million 8.96 $164.97 million $1.92 20.04 Tivic Health Systems $860,000.00 14.97 -$3.64 million N/A N/A

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems.

Profitability

This table compares InMode and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 46.14% 46.14% 39.93% Tivic Health Systems N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.2% of InMode shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InMode beats Tivic Health Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

InMode Company Profile (Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, India, Australia, and France, as well as through distributors in 47 countries. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.