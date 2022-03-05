Contrasting MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) & Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD)

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MultiPlan and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiPlan 0 1 3 0 2.75 Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure 0 0 0 0 N/A

MultiPlan currently has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 80.65%. Given MultiPlan’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MultiPlan and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MultiPlan $1.12 billion 2.45 $102.08 million $0.16 26.81 Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MultiPlan has higher revenue and earnings than Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of MultiPlan shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of MultiPlan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

MultiPlan has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure has a beta of -4.07, indicating that its stock price is 507% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MultiPlan and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiPlan 9.13% 5.72% 1.62% Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MultiPlan beats Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MultiPlan (Get Rating)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim. It also provides health benefit plans, which features reference-based pricing and tools to engage health plan members and providers to make the use of benefits before and after care delivery. The company serves national insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, third party administrators, insurance bill review companies, Taft-Hartley plans, and other entities that pay medical bills in the commercial healthcare, government, workers' compensation, and auto medical markets. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (Get Rating)

24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. provides pediatric services through video conference in the United States. Its services include well examinations, acute illness or injury care, diagnosis and recommendations as to treatment or disposition, administering scheduled medications, consulting with staff regarding eating disorders and other behavior issues, and issuing prescriptions, as well as mental health counseling for depression, drug abuse, and family problems. The company treats common illnesses, such as cold and flu symptoms, rashes, injury care, allergies, fever, earaches, behavioral issues, and asthma. 24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. is based in Hickory, North Carolina.

