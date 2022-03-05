Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.70. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

