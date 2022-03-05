Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $394,000 Position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 218.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 33,592 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 47.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Norway ETF alerts:

Shares of ENOR stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Norway ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Norway ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.