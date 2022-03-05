Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 206.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $77.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

