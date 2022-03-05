Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes $555,000 Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $117.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.67. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

