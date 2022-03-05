ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Price Target Raised to GBX 295

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.89) to GBX 295 ($3.96) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNVVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 278 ($3.73) to GBX 256 ($3.43) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $275.50.

ConvaTec Group stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $14.71.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

