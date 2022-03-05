Convex Finance (CVX) Price Reaches $17.62

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $935.43 million and approximately $98.66 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for $17.62 or 0.00044822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00044588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.88 or 0.06708865 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,234.18 or 0.99821306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00044803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00048524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 85,635,400 coins and its circulating supply is 53,097,678 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

