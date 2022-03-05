Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COO. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $459.55.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $424.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $368.78 and a 52 week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.16. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

