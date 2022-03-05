Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.700-$14.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.26 billion-$3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.Cooper Companies also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.70-$14.20 EPS.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $424.54 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $368.78 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $403.64 and a 200-day moving average of $413.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $459.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,870,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

