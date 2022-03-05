Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) PT Lowered to €40.00 at Barclays

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from €43.00 ($48.31) to €40.00 ($44.94) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded Corbion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Corbion alerts:

CSNVY opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59. Corbion has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

Corbion NV engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of ingredients for food and biochemicals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Biochemicals. The Food segment provides biobased ingredients for the food industry. The Biochemicals segment produces chemicals derived from organic acids through the fermentation of carbohydrates, and lactic acid based solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corbion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.