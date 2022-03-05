Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts expect that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core & Main’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full-year sales of $4.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth $5,026,993,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $140,826,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $59,203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $32,414,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $31,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNM traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $21.45. 659,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,563. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.21.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

