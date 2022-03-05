Cormark Increases Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$26.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Cormark from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.05% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Topaz Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.92.

Shares of TPZ stock opened at C$20.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.27. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.02 and a 1-year high of C$21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$18.58.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$340,000.

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway.

