Cornichon (CORN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $685.00

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Cornichon coin can now be bought for about $0.0712 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. Cornichon has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $685.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cornichon has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 15,431,305 coins and its circulating supply is 15,189,457 coins. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

