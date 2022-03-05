Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRTX opened at $4.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $121.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.04.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

