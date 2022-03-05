Cottage Street Advisors LLC Acquires 267 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,828 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of FedEx by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after buying an additional 1,227,285 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5,753.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $165,576,000 after buying an additional 742,154 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,458,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.89. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $206.31 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.48.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.