Cottage Street Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.2% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.42.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,087. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.06. 32,130,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,868,020. The company has a market capitalization of $544.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.10. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $190.22 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.