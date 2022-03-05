Cottage Street Advisors LLC Invests $275,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,637,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,625. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $52.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.958 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.