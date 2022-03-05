Cottage Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,265 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,106. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.32 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

