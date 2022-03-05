Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 189 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 1.7% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

Shares of SYK traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.10. 1,113,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,156. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.42. The company has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $227.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.36%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

