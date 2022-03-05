Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Yum China by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,925 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,839,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,449,000 after buying an additional 829,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,638,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,076,000 after buying an additional 209,926 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,113,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,337,000 after buying an additional 52,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 18.0% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,957,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.42. 2,727,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,176. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

