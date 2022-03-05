Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 86 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,288 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.5% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,912,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,103,531. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.81.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,182,755. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

