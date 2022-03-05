Cottage Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,858,000 after buying an additional 1,702,326 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,986,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,829,000 after acquiring an additional 527,145 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,613,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after purchasing an additional 490,888 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 276.5% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 463,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 305,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264,473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,662 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.73.

