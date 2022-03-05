Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $175.00 at KeyCorp

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.90.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $113.75 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $100.82 and a 1-year high of $307.86. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.54.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The business had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $170,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,473. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $7,862,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $18,850,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $19,245,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Coupa Software by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

