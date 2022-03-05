Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Down 7.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $28.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Coupang traded as low as $23.55 and last traded at $23.55. 123,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,750,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other Coupang news, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $317,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,060,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,528,000 after purchasing an additional 305,030 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,201,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 255,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 328,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 89,341 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

