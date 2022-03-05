Covalent Hits Market Capitalization of $84.23 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last week, Covalent has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Covalent has a market capitalization of $84.23 million and $1.89 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00042116 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.69 or 0.06636539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,971.55 or 0.99794380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00044024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00047516 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

