Cowen Increases Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $160.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Cowen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

CVX stock opened at $158.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.33. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $159.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $308.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

