Cowen Lowers Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Price Target to $3.00

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Cowen from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.

Shares of BHG stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. Bright Health Group has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Health Group by 444.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

