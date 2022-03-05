CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Short Interest Up 51.9% in February

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the January 31st total of 40,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CRA International by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRA International stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.57. 32,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,190. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.40 and its 200 day moving average is $94.03. The firm has a market cap of $665.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. CRA International has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. CRA International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CRA International will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

