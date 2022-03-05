Craig Hallum Cuts WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target to $12.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup restated a positive rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut WW International from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of WW opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $635.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. WW International has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in WW International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

