Craig Hallum Cuts WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target to $12.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
WW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup restated a positive rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut WW International from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.20.
Shares of WW opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $635.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. WW International has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $41.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in WW International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.
About WW International (Get Rating)
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
