Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) versus Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Critical Review

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Realities and Aurora Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities 7.42% 16.67% 6.12% Aurora Innovation N/A N/A -26.33%

This table compares Creative Realities and Aurora Innovation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $17.46 million 0.63 -$16.84 million $0.14 6.57 Aurora Innovation $82.54 million 34.66 -$755.45 million N/A N/A

Creative Realities has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurora Innovation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Creative Realities and Aurora Innovation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50

Aurora Innovation has a consensus price target of $13.63, suggesting a potential upside of 206.18%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Creative Realities.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Creative Realities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Creative Realities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creative Realities, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc.

