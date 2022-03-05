Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo Purchases 3,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $13,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CXDO opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Crexendo’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 63,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CXDO shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

