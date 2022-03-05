Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo Purchases 3,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $13,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CXDO opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.74.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Crexendo’s payout ratio is 7.41%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CXDO shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
About Crexendo (Get Rating)
Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crexendo (CXDO)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.