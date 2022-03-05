Critical Comparison: Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) versus Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) and Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Sify Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Sify Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A Sify Technologies 7.16% 28.72% 9.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Integral Ad Science and Sify Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Ad Science 0 1 8 0 2.89 Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 48.52%. Given Integral Ad Science’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Integral Ad Science is more favorable than Sify Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Sify Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sify Technologies $327.63 million 1.67 $20.84 million N/A N/A

Sify Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Integral Ad Science.

Summary

Sify Technologies beats Integral Ad Science on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integral Ad Science (Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sify Technologies (Get Rating)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services. The Data Center-centric Information Technology Services segment comprises of data center; cloud and managed; technology integration, and applications integration services. The company was founded on December 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

