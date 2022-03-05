Critical Contrast: Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) & Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Rating) and Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Highlands REIT and Redwood Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highlands REIT $28.94 million N/A -$33.59 million N/A N/A Redwood Trust $575.00 million 2.15 $320.00 million $2.37 4.34

Redwood Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Highlands REIT and Redwood Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Redwood Trust 0 1 4 1 3.00

Redwood Trust has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.05%. Given Redwood Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Risk & Volatility

Highlands REIT has a beta of 13.5, suggesting that its stock price is 1,250% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwood Trust has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.4% of Redwood Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Redwood Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Highlands REIT and Redwood Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highlands REIT -103.96% -11.68% -8.80% Redwood Trust 55.48% 14.57% 1.52%

Summary

Redwood Trust beats Highlands REIT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Highlands REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Highlands REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of non-core assets of the former parent of the company. It operates through the following four segments: Net Lease, Retail, Multi-Tenant Office, and Multi-Family. The Net Lease segment consists single-tenant office, industrial assets, and correctional facility. The company was founded in December 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc. is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio. The Business Purpose Lending segment includes the platform that originates and acquires business purpose residential loans. The Third-Party Investments segment consists of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by third parties, investments in Freddie Mac K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and SLST reperforming loan securitizations. The company was founded by George E. Bull III, Douglas B. Hansen and Frederick H. Borden on April 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA.

