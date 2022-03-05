Critical Contrast: Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) versus Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profound Medical has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

91.3% of Teleflex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Teleflex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Teleflex and Profound Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex 0 3 7 0 2.70 Profound Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Teleflex presently has a consensus price target of $402.20, indicating a potential upside of 14.92%. Profound Medical has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.29%. Given Profound Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Teleflex.

Profitability

This table compares Teleflex and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex 15.71% 17.78% 8.70% Profound Medical -320.56% -30.45% -28.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teleflex and Profound Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex $2.54 billion 6.46 $335.32 million $9.15 38.25 Profound Medical $7.30 million 26.61 -$21.62 million ($1.39) -6.73

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Profound Medical. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Teleflex beats Profound Medical on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teleflex (Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc. provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), Asia (Asia Pacific) and OEM. The Americas segment engages in the sales of interventional urology products. The EMEA engages in the sales of urology products. The Asia segment designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices primarily used in critical care, surgical applications and cardiac care and generally serves hospitals and healthcare providers. The OEM segment designs, manufactures and supplies devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

About Profound Medical (Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy. Its products include TULSA-PRO and Sonalleve. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.