Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Short Interest Update

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the January 31st total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 193.3 days.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CROMF shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.
Shares of OTCMKTS CROMF opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $15.05.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.
