Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.7% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.14.

In other news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,199 shares of company stock worth $6,778,721 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $275.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.30. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

