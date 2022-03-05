Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,409 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 298.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 210,896 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $3,576,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.87.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,645 shares of company stock worth $25,796,249. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.43 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.27.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.73%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

