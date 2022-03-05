Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 103,884 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,884 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LYG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. AlphaValue raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.