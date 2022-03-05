Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,020 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 87,465 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 1,197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 29,793 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $670,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $130.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.55 and a 200 day moving average of $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AME. Loop Capital began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

